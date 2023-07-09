Milwaukee fatal crash, 23rd and Hopkins, GLOW 414 picks up the pieces

Two women were killed in a Milwaukee crash June 28 near 23rd and Hopkins. The driver crashed into a building while fleeing from police. The hit-and-run crash left the building that is home to a program that builds confidence in Milwaukee girls with major damage.

The program is called GLOW 414. GLOW stands for "Girls Learning to Become Outstanding Women."

The founder said even without the building, she's making sure her girls get what they need to succeed.

"It hit it that hard that it shook it," said Mickell Daniels, founder of GLOW 414.

Remnants of the crash remained at the scene 11 days later.

"Just all the bricks. It's pictures," said Daniels. "We came in here the other day to make sure we got the filing cabinets."

Daniels said Sunday, July 9 she's trying not to focus on the past.

"I'm fighting back tears now, so it’s still emotional for me," said Daniels. "This my baby."

Instead, she remains committed to her organization, GLOW 414, leaving room for what the organization will one day be.

"We work with the social and emotional needs of our young ladies, and we also offer mental health services," said Daniels.

Dainels helps girls in the Milwaukee metro area like Paires Wright.

"We learned how to become a woman," said Wright. "We had high standards. We had hopes. We made goals. We have positive role models."

GLOW 414 started in 2017 and flourished, now helping 150 girls.

"I help those who do not always see that they need help, but I help those who need to be helped," said Daniels.

On June 28, an SUV crashed into Daniels' building after a police chase. The driver took off. Two passengers died at the scene.

"I couldn’t believe it," said Daniels.

Even on her worst day, Daniels chose to stay positive, be a good influence for her GLOW 414 girls and keep the vision she has for the building.

"I see individuals that come inside of here for mental health care get the help that they need in their minds where they leave the doors, and they're glowing from the inside out," said Daniels.

As of Friday, July 7, police said the driver of that white Jeep that crashed into Daniels' building was still on the run. If you have any information on that crash or where the driver might be, call Milwaukee police.

As for GLOW 414, it's working out of the Collective at Bayshore. Daniels also has a GoFundMe.com account set up to help restore the building.