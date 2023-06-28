Milwaukee fatal police chase; 2 women dead, vehicle struck building

Two women are dead following a traffic accident Wednesday morning, June 28 near 23rd and Hopkins in Milwaukee. The driver struck a vacant building while fleeing from police.

According to police, a driver that fled from police lost control and crashed. It happened shortly before 1 a.m.

23rd and Hopkins crash, Milwaukee

The two occupants of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 28-year-old Greendale woman sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.