Milwaukee County continues to have the highest number of opioid-related deaths in the state.

Data from the county's overdose dashboard shows 560 people died from a drug overdose last year. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said, so far in 2024, there have been 36 drug overdose deaths – and 70 probable deaths with pending toxicology results.

"I started using Percocets at 25," said Juan Barron. "I had 10 overdoses now."

Barron knows what it is like to be consumed by an addiction. Now, he has accepted help and been clean for more than a year. His brother, Orlando, did not have the same outcome.

"He wanted to stop – he just didn’t know how," Barron said of his brother, who died.

Juan Barron's brother, Orlando

Now, Barron and county leaders are bringing awareness to lives lost to drug overdoses with "Black Balloon Day."

"Since the pandemic we have literally been breaking records as it relates to the amount of deaths in the opioid crisis," said County Executive David Crowley.

Wednesday was the fourth annual Black Balloon Day at Samad's House. The agency is a sober living home for women recovering from opioid addiction, but the founder said African-American men are overdosing at a higher rate than any other ethnicity.

"African-American males usually use stimulants, and the stimulants – cocaine – and that drug supply is being tainted by fentanyl," said Tahira Malik, founder of Samad's House.

Malik said there's also a new drug – xylazine, a horse tranquilizer – in the drug supply. That, too, is causing deaths.

In 2021, Milwaukee County surpassed 600 fatal overdoses. The trend continued in 2022, when drug overdoses killed more than 600 additional people.

"People can recover," Barron said. "Never be afraid, and you’re not alone in this."

If you or a loved one is looking for resources or services, the Milwaukee County and city of Milwaukee websites have additional information – including where to find free NARCAN. The Milwaukee Community Opioid Prevention Effort also provides resources.