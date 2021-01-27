Milwaukee DPW: Garbage, recycling pickup to resume Wednesday

The Milwaukee DPW says garbage trucks were pulled back in overnight to prepare for collection Wednesday, Jan. 27. This, after a snowstorm swept across Wisconsin -- and a snow emergency was delcared on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The DWP is scheduled to have garbage and recycling pick up today. Residents should set out their cart if scheduled for collection Tuesday – Friday, clearing snow and ice around, on top of and a pathway to the cart for delayed collection.

Check milwaukee.gov/snow for changes and updates.

Officials say crews have gone through the entire city and are readdressing the arterial streets in advance of rush hour. If residents see a street that looks like it hasn’t been addressed 286-CITY is the proper way to report it.

Currently, the DPW more than 100 pieces of equipment continuing to clear streets and they will scale down this number after rush hour as they focus on complaints and incidental areas.

Sidewalk clearing of sections that are the responsibility of the City will also begin Wednesday morning.