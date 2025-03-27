The Brief Milwaukee's special election for the 3rd District will be Tuesday, April 1. Candidates Daniel Bauman and Alex Brower are looking to fill the seat. The seat has been vacant since Ald. Jonathan Brostoff's death last year.



Milwaukee's 3rd District is one of the city's most engaged, but it hasn't been represented on the Common Council since November. That will change on Tuesday as two candidates vie to fill the seat.

Candidates Daniel Bauman and Alex Brower are debating and doing last-minute pushes to the polls in the week leading up to the election.

The backstory:

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there is help available. Call 988 – the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the county crisis line near you – all the phone numbers are available on the Prevent Suicide Wisconsin website.

The 3rd District seat on Common Council has been open since former Ald. Jonathan Brostoff died by suicide last November.

Jonathan Brostoff

Common Council President José Pérez ordered a special election for April 1 to fill the seat. The district covers Riverwest, Brady Street and part of the city's east side.

The 3rd District seat has now been open for nearly five months, leaving a backlog of nearly a dozen liquor licenses and residents waiting to address issues until the seat is filled.

What they're saying:

Bauman grew up in Milwaukee and worked for a time under Mayor Cavalier Johnson. His focuses are safer streets, strong city services and making sure residents' voices are heard.

"Folks in this district really want someone who is going to represent them and is going to fight for a city that’s going to work for more people," said Bauman.

Daniel Bauman

Bauman said he has also assembled a list of "maybe a couple 100 issues" that he has promised people he will look into right away if he wins Tuesday's election.

What they're saying:

Brower is the union president of the Milwaukee Substitute Teachers' Association. He said improving Milwaukee Public Schools, replacing We Energies and representing the working people are his priorities.

"The attitude downtown right now is kind of an, ‘aw shucks, we can’t do anything,' attitude," Brower said. "We’re going to change that."

Alex Brower

Brower said a vote for him is a vote for "positive, progressive and socialist change" on the Common Council.

Common ground

What they're saying:

Both candidates agree housing is a concern for people living in the 3rd District.

"We’ve got folks who are having issues with the housing costs – especially right here in Riverwest," said Bauman. "We’ve got problems with institutional investors coming from out of state or wherever, buying up a lot of property and really making the situation worse."

"Standing up for tenants over landlords and making sure that working people are supported by city government," Brower said.

April 1 election

What's next:

The spring election will be held statewide on Tuesday, April 1. In Milwaukee, that includes the special election for the 3rd District seat. Early voting has already opened.

All voters must provide a proof of residence document to register to vote. That includes a valid State of Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card. There are several other acceptable forms of ID that will be accepted at the polls.

If you are unsure of where to vote, what's on your ballot or how to register to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.