Milwaukee Common Council special election ordered for 3rd District

The Brief A special election has been ordered to fill Milwaukee's 3rd District seat on the Common Council. Ald. Jonathan Brostoff, who held the seat, died on Nov. 4. The special election will be held on April 1, 2025.



Common Council President José Pérez on Monday ordered a special election to fill Milwaukee's 3rd District seat following the death of Ald. Jonathan Brostoff.

The special election – held on April 1, 2025 – will fill the remainder of the term, which expires on April 17, 2028. If necessary, a primary election will be held on Feb. 18, 2025.

The circulation of nomination papers can begin Dec. 1. The deadline for submitting nomination papers to the Milwaukee Election Commission is no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2025.

Candidates are urged to contact the Milwaukee Election Commission at 414-286-3491 with questions and for further information.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there is help available. Call 988 – the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the county crisis line near you – all the phone numbers are available on the Prevent Suicide Wisconsin website.

Jonathan Brostoff

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Brostoff died by suicide on Nov. 4.

The 41-year-old Brostoff was a husband and a father to four children. He represented Milwaukee's east side on the city's Common Council. Previously, he served in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 8 at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Helen Zelazo Center. Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff that day.

State Sen. Chris Larson said Brostoff was a fierce advocate for mental health and part of the suicide prevention task force. The alderman pushed for red flag laws which would keep guns away from people in crisis.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to help Brostoff's family.