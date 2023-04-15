Milwaukee County deputy punched, gunshots heard at lakefront

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was punched while trying to arrest someone near Bradford Beach and, around that same time, shots were elsewhere along the lakefront Friday night, April 14.

The incidents began around 10 p.m. The sheriff's office said deputies were closing the North Point parking lot, taking someone into custody, when someone else punched one of the deputies. A second deputy then took that person into custody as well.

Also while trying to clear out the parking lot, the sheriff's office said three to four gunshots were heard between the North Point parking lot and the area of McKinley Marina.

No injuries were reported, but the person who hit the deputy and the deputy who was hit were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The sheriff's office, along with the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department remain at the lakefront for crowd control purposes, officials said Saturday.