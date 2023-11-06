Milwaukee crash kills 1, injures another; La Crosse man charged

article

A 57-year-old La Crosse man is accused of causing a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another late on Sunday, Oct. 29. The accused is Paul Hobbs – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless homicide

Second-degree reckless injury

According to the criminal complaint, police assigned to Milwaukee's Specialized Patrol Division Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the intersection of 35th and Park Hill Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 29 for a fatal crash. It was determined the defendant, Paul Hobbs, was driving a minivan westbound on I-94 when he exited at 35th Street. The complaint says Hobbs "lost control of his vehicle, crossed through a gas station parking lot, and collided with a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped in traffic."

Fatal crash at 35th and Park Hill, Milwaukee

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased. A passenger in that same car suffered serious injuries.

When an officer spoke to Hobbs, Hobbs said "he was the driver of the white Chrysler minivan. The defendant stated that a car pushed him into the accident, identified that car as a silver Mazda, but the defendant did not know where the car was hit, not did he know where the other vehicle went," the complaint says.

A detective who responded to the gas station near the crash was provided access to the video surveillance system by the manager. The detective was able to view the video and saw "a white vehicle moving at a high rate of speed through the gas station parking lot," the complaint says.

Hobbs made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Nov. 4. Cash bond was set at $25,000.