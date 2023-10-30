Milwaukee fatal crash, 35th and Park Hill, driver arrested

article

One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee Sunday, Oct. 29. It happened near 35th and Park Hill around 9:10 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle (Unit #1) was exiting the freeway at a high rate of speed, collided with a curb, lost control and struck another vehicle (Unit #2).

Unit #1 rolled and struck a utility pole. Unit #2 collided into a building.

The driver of unit #1, a 57-year-old man, was arrested. Three passengers of unit #1, a 45-year-old, a 39-year-old and a 36-year-old, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver of unit #2, an unidentified adult, sustained fatal injuries. A passenger of unit #2, a 28-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.