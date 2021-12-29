Milwaukee COVID testing holiday hours changed, demand surges

article

The Milwaukee Health Department has changed its previously-announced holiday hours for COVID-19 services due to an increased demand for testing.

All three health department clinics will remain closed on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2. However, the Menomonee Valley site will now open on Friday, Dec. 31.

Those who need COVID-19 services over the weekend should visit HealthyMKE.com for additional testing and vaccination locations. Calling ahead is recommended, as locations may have adjusted holiday hours.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As omicron variant cases rise and the holidays progress, demand for COVID-19 tests have surged in Milwaukee. On Dec. 18, city testing sites administered 448. On Monday, Dec. 27, that number surpassed 1,800. Some people this week waited up to two hours to get tested.

The Milwaukee Health Department said Tuesday that one in five COVID-19 tests is coming back positive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee Health Department clinic hours

Thursday, Dec. 30

Menomonee Valley Site: 2401 W. St. Paul Ave; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northwest Health Center: 7630 W. Mill Rd.; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southside Health Center: 1639 S. 23rd St.; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Menomonee Valley Site: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Northwest Health Center: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southside Health Center: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Menomonee Valley Site: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.