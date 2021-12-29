Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID testing holiday hours changed, demand surges

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing line in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department has changed its previously-announced holiday hours for COVID-19 services due to an increased demand for testing.

All three health department clinics will remain closed on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2. However, the Menomonee Valley site will now open on Friday, Dec. 31.

Those who need COVID-19 services over the weekend should visit HealthyMKE.com for additional testing and vaccination locations. Calling ahead is recommended, as locations may have adjusted holiday hours.

As omicron variant cases rise and the holidays progress, demand for COVID-19 tests have surged in Milwaukee. On Dec. 18, city testing sites administered 448. On Monday, Dec. 27, that number surpassed 1,800. Some people this week waited up to two hours to get tested.

The Milwaukee Health Department said Tuesday that one in five COVID-19 tests is coming back positive.

Milwaukee Health Department clinic hours

Thursday, Dec. 30

  • Menomonee Valley Site: 2401 W. St. Paul Ave; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Northwest Health Center: 7630 W. Mill Rd.; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Southside Health Center: 1639 S. 23rd St.; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

  • Menomonee Valley Site: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

  • Northwest Health Center: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Southside Health Center: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Menomonee Valley Site: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
