Milwaukee COVID clinic holiday hours start Friday

The Milwaukee Health Department will have modified hours for COVID-19 services during the upcoming holidays.

The COVID-19 services – including testing and vaccinations – at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center and Menomonee Valley Site will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 26. Regular hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 27.

Clinic services will again be unavailable starting Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 2. Regular hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.

People in need of COVID-19 testing or vaccination services during these dates are encouraged to visit HealthyMKE.com for available locations. The health department recommends calling ahead to verify the locations are open over the holidays before arriving.

While COVID-19 services will resume on Monday, other services at the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center will be closed on Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3 in observance of the city holidays.

Full locations and hours for milwaukee.gov/vaccine clinics and milwaukee.gov/COVID-19 testing can be found on the city's website.