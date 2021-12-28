COVID testing in high demand; Mayor Johnson to tour Northwest Health Center

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will join Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson and Milwaukee Health Department staff members for a tour of the Northwest Health Center COVID-19 vaccine and testing site on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Commissioner Johnson will detail the work underway and share updates on COVID-19 in Milwaukee.

The COVID-19 services – including testing and vaccinations – at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomonee Valley Site resume regular hours on Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30.

After closing over Christmas weekend, COVID-19 testing sites in Milwaukee reopened to lines that extended into the streets.

The Milwaukee Health Department says 531 people were tested at the Northwest Health Center on Monday. Combined with the number of people tested at the other two sites – Southside Health Center and Menomonee Valley Site – roughly 2,000 people were tested Monday.

The Northwest Health Center and the Southside Health Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

The Menomonee Valley Site will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

These sites aren't the only ones meeting the fast-rising demand for COVID-19 testing. Advocate Aurora Health is processing more than 40,000 tests a week and preparing for 50,000 across their immediate and urgent care centers.

If you need a test and want it for free, the Milwaukee Health Department encourages you to pre-register before coming to a testing site. You can also make an appointment with your primary care provider -- where insurance coverage and cost may vary.

Full locations and hours for milwaukee.gov/vaccine clinics and milwaukee.gov/COVID-19 testing can be found on the city's website.