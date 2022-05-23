Milwaukee County Zoo COVID policy update: Masks required indoors

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Monday, May 23 a chance in its mask policy.

Now, masks are required inside buildings for all guests ages three and up. Masks are not required outside.

The mask policy chance comes just days after the Milwaukee Health Department issued a city mask advisory in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations. Milwaukee County also moved into the CDC’s "high" level of COVID-19 community spread.

The advisory is a request – not an order. Businesses can require masking inside, but many places are leaving it up to patrons. The advisory applies to all individuals – vaccinated or not – in Milwaukee over the age of 2 who can medically tolerate wearing a mask.

Milwaukee County is now in high transmission because cases and hospitalizations are rising. In the city of Milwaukee over the past week, there have been an average of 272 confirmed cases per 100,000 people.