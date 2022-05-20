Milwaukee mask advisory; county in 'high' level of COVID community spread

article

The Milwaukee Health Department issued on Friday, May 20 a mask advisory for the city of Milwaukee in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

Milwaukee County moved into the CDC’s "high" level of COVID-19 community spread on Thursday. A news release says this level is based on three indicators: new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, new hospital admissions with COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

In accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations at this COVID-19 Community Level, the Milwaukee Health Department issues a mask advisory for the city of Milwaukee. All individuals, regardless of vaccination status or past COVID-19 infection, should wear a mask at all times when indoors and in a public setting. This advisory applies to all individuals in Milwaukee over the age of two years who can medically tolerate wearing a mask.

Officials say while different types of masks provide different levels of protection, it is important to remember any mask, worn consistently and snugly, is better than no mask. Higher-quality masks, such as KN95 masks and N95 respirators, can offer an additional layer of protection. For those without access to a higher-quality mask, wearing twos masks is an option to increase protection.

In addition to masking, the Milwaukee Health Department strongly advises implementing a layered mitigation strategy: stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, physically distance and avoid crowded spaces, improve ventilation of indoor spaces, practice thorough hand hygiene, and test to prevent spread when sick or identified as a close contact.

This is a developing story.