Milwaukee County Sheriff candidates; 3 Democrats vy for your vote

Patrolling the freeway, guarding the airport, and running the county jail. The Milwaukee County Sheriff is in charge of that – and county voters are getting ready to pick the next sheriff.

Three Democrats are vying to take over for retiring Sheriff Earnell Lucas. Since no Republicans are running, when voters cast their ballots in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, they are picking the next sheriff.

"I’ve been with the agency since 1997," said Capt. Thomas Beal, candidate for Milwaukee County Sheriff.

Thomas Beal

"I currently command our Investigative Services Bureau," said Inspector Brian Barkow, candidate for Milwaukee County Sheriff.

Brian Barkow

"With the Milwaukee Police Department, I retired after 25 ½ years," said Chief Deputy Denita Ball, candidate for Milwaukee County Sheriff.

Denita Ball

The Wisconsin Constitution says the county sheriff is to maintain law and order and preserve the peace. But what would each of these candidates do differently as sheriff to fight crime in the county?

"We would coordinate, communicate and share data so that as we are mobilizing our forces we can better address issues that are occurring," Ball said.

"Unfortunately, we can’t be everywhere all the time. But using data, and evidence-based decision-making models, we can combat areas that have higher levels of incidence," Barkow said.

"One of the biggest things I really want to do is partner with all the municipalities and jurisdictions; come up with a task force to work on the stolen vehicles, to work on the reckless driving, to work on the senseless homicides," Beal said.

The sheriff's deputies patrol the interstates. FOX6 News asked the candidates how they will crack down on reckless driving.

"The biggest thing is actually not putting more deputies out there, but putting them out there in a more targeted fashion," Beal said.

"Once again, it’s about deployment strategies. We can’t be everywhere all the time. But we can use our data in a much more efficient and effective matter," Barkow said.

"I believe a lot of crime is a crime of opportunity, so if we don’t give them the opportunity, because they see us all over the place, then I think that is going to help to deter crime," Ball said.

