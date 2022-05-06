Milwaukee County medium COVID level; what that means for you

Milwaukee County has moved into the CDC’s Medium COVID-19 Community Level. But what does this mean for you?

Milwaukee City and County health experts, including Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson and Milwaukee County Chief Health Policy Advisory Dr. Ben Weston, explained on Friday, May 6 what this change means for the region and provide guidance for the days ahead.

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said oral antiviral medications for the treatment of COVID-19 are now widely available across Wisconsin.

Wisconsinites with symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to test as soon as possible and talk to their healthcare provider to see if any one of the approved COVID-19 treatments will be right for them.

Individuals must have a prescription from a healthcare provider or designated Test-to-Treat site to get these treatments. Paxlovid (for people age 12 and older) and Lagevrio (for people age 18 and older) are recommended for individuals with mild to moderate COVID-19 illness who:

Have tested positive for COVID-19.

Are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness , hospitalization, or death.

Can start treatment within 5 days of symptom onset.

To find these medications at a pharmacy or Test-to-Treat site, view the DHS treatments locator map , federal treatment locator , or dial 211.

