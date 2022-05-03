COVID antiviral prescriptions across Wisconsin now available

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says oral antiviral medications for the treatment of COVID-19 are now widely available across Wisconsin.

Wisconsinites with symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to test as soon as possible and talk to their healthcare provider to see if any one of the approved COVID-19 treatments will be right for them.

In December 2021, two oral antiviral medications received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The medications, Paxlovid and Lagevrio (molnupiravir), are proven to reduce hospitalizations and deaths for patients, by as much as 88% with Paxlovid.

In addition to oral antivirals, the monoclonal antibody treatment bebtelovimab and the monoclonal antibody preventative Evusheld are also widely available.

Individuals must have a prescription from a healthcare provider or designated Test-to-Treat site to get these treatments. Paxlovid (for people age 12 and older) and Lagevrio (for people age 18 and older) are recommended for individuals with mild to moderate COVID-19 illness who:

Have tested positive for COVID-19.

Are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness , hospitalization, or death.

Can start treatment within 5 days of symptom onset.

Oral antiviral pills can be accessed with a prescription at retail pharmacies across the state, including many community pharmacies, select Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies, and nearly all CVS locations. DHS is also working closely with long-term care facilities to ensure residents have access to the medications. Monoclonal antibody treatments are at many medical centers and hospitals throughout the state.

