Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan suspended; high court orders

The Brief The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan on Tuesday, April 29. Dugan is accused of helping a man evade ICE at the courthouse. The high court said it is in the public interest to temporarily relieve Dugan of her duties.



The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended on Tuesday evening, April 29, a judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities.

Judge Dugan suspended

What we know:

The FBI took Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan into custody on Friday morning, April 25, at the county courthouse. She faces federal charges of concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest and obstructing or impeding a proceeding.

Hannah Dugan at a Milwaukee Bar Association judicial candidates forum (February 2012)

The state Supreme Court issued a two-page order Tuesday noting that Dugan faces two federal charges and saying it is in the public interest to temporarily relieve her of her duties.

Dugan's attorney had no immediate comment.