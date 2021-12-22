Child porn case: Former juvenile court judge to be sentenced

article

A former juvenile court judge is set to be sentenced today after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Brett Blomme, 39, resigned from his position in the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in early September and pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography later that month. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, in a Madison federal courtroom.

Prosecutors have recommended Blomme be sentenced to more than a decade in prison, plus an additional 20 years of supervised release. The penalty for a conviction on the charges calls for a 5-year mandatory minimum sentence.

"The defendant truly lived a double life. On one hand, he was an officer of the court who had a legal and ethical obligation to promote justice. He represented himself as someone who ‘[fought] for the most marginalized in our community,'" wrote Western District of Wisconsin Acting US Attorney Timothy O’Shea in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "On the other hand, he was a purveyor of child pornography. He viewed and distributed child sexual abuse material to satisfy his own twisted and selfish desires."

In a defense filing late Monday night, Blomme’s attorney argued mandatory minimum sentencing requirements restrict the court from using its best judgement to impose a sentence that best fits the crime and rehabilitation needs, asking that Chief District Judge James Peterson impose a lesser sentence to allow Blomme to receive treatment for his child pornography and alcohol addiction.

"Although the Court must order at least 60 months, the science and data regarding treatment of non-contact offenders such as Blomme shows that with proper treatment and supervision, the risk of re-offenses of this sort can be reduced substantially," wrote Chris Van Wagner. "In contrast, the longer a person is locked away from society and, hence, must learn important (antisocial) survival traits in prison, the less likely is the therapeutic success; in fact, the science shows that risk of re-offense goes up past a certain point in prison."

Blomme, a former assistant public defender and past President & CEO of a Milwaukee LGBTQ+ foundation, was elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in April 2020 and appointed to juvenile court. Less than a year later, Blomme would face state child pornography charges, accusing him of distributing child pornography – including while in the juvenile court facility.

Blomme was arrested and charged in Dane County in March 2021 with seven counts of possessing child pornography. According to a criminal complaint, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) found a Kik messaging user uploaded pictures and videos of child pornography on 27 occasions in October and November 2020, which were sent to other users. The user’s internet use was tracked back to Blomme, his Cottage Grove, Wis. home, a friend’s Milwaukee County home, and the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Wauwatosa.

Blomme was indicted by a federal grand in May.

A number of letters from Blomme’s family and friends were submitted ahead of sentencing Monday, speaking to Blomme’s character and asking for Peterson to consider a lesser sentence.

In an unusual step, the head of the state’s court system is set to speak at the sentencing hearing, saying the judicial system – itself – a victim of Blomme’s actions. Judge Randy Koschnick has said Blomme’s use of children’s court internet to upload child pornography "left an indelible stain on the institution and the people who work there."

Blomme has remained in the Sauk County jail since his arrest on the federal charges. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Blomme’s law license is currently suspended and is in the process of being surrendered, following his conviction, according to his attorney. The state case on similar charges is still pending, but will likely be dismissed following the conclusion of the federal case.