A Mexican national, who federal prosecutors say a judge helped avoid immigration enforcement at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, is now in federal custody. Here's what we know.

Milwaukee County charges

The backstory:

Milwaukee County prosecutors said charges against 29-year-old Eduardo Flores Ruiz stem from a fight over loud music on March 12.

Court documents said Flores Ruiz hit a man 30 times, knocked the man to the ground and grabbed his neck. He's also accused of hitting a woman.

Flores Ruiz was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery and appeared in court on April 18. That's when federal court documents say Judge Hannah Dugan helped the man avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Immigration case

Dig deeper:

Federal agents eventually caught up with Flores Ruiz outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse and took him into custody.

Flores Ruiz is an undocumented man from Mexico. Federal court filings said he was ordered to leave the U.S. in 2023 and was never granted permission to return.

In federal court on Thursday, Flores Ruiz's attorney said the 29-year-old ran away from agents because he was scared and his instincts took over. FOX6 News knocked on the door of Flores Ruiz's listed address on Friday but did not get an answer.

What's next:

A federal judge ultimately ordered Flores Ruiz to be detained until his next court date. He is due back in federal court for a plea hearing on May 8.