Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan arrest; protest at federal courthouse

The Brief Supporters of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan sparked protests on Friday, April 25. Those who gathered are demanding the federal charges against Judge Dugan be dropped.



Supporters of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan are being vocal. Her arrest sparked a pop-up protest on Friday, April 25.

Protesters support Judge Dugan

What we know:

Groups like the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racial and Political Repression gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse in downtown Milwaukee on Friday afternoon. People are demanding the federal charges against Judge Dugan be dropped.

Supporters of Judge Hannah Dugan gather in downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the arrest "showboating" and "overly dramatic" during a news conference at City Hall.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Mayor Johnson lashed out at the Trump administration for arresting Dugan inside the courthouse. He said Dugan is not a flight risk. Johnson stopped short of offering an opinion about Dugan's alleged actions or even if Flores Ruiz should be deported.

The mayor did say the situation creates fear among the undocumented – and he believes it is ultimately an issue of public safety.

What they're saying:

"What they’ve done is drive away people from participating in what are legitimate courthouse activities. These people may be victims, witnesses, civil case participants or people who receive traffic tickets. When these folks are driven away – that makes our community less safe," Johnson said.

"What she did was right – she was defending the rights of immigrants in her courtroom and thus the rights of all of us in the courtroom. And now we are here to stand with her," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera.

What's next:

Another protest is planned for outside the FBI offices in St. Francis on Saturday afternoon, April 26.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article