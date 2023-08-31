Milwaukee County Jail inmates barricade selves inside library, charged

article

Twenty-seven Milwaukee County Jail inmates barricaded themselves inside a library on Aug. 12, the sheriff's office announced.

A statement from the sheriff's office Thursday, Aug. 31 said the inmates voiced dissatisfaction with gym time coming to an end and a desire for more "open" recreational time before barricading themselves inside the library.

The jail was put on lockdown as the "mass refusal" took place, according to the sheriff's office. The inmates remained barricaded in the library for over an hour as an emergency response team tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with them. During those negotiations, the sheriff's office said jail staff received verbal threats.

Officials got into the library after nearly two hours and "subdued the occupants in question," the sheriff's office said. Each of the 27 inmates were medically examined and put back into cells. One officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury, and three other officers were treated at the jail.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued charges against the barricaded inmates for obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.