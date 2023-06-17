Milwaukee County Jail death, man had 'terminal illness'

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday evening, June. 16.

The 68-year-old man Mohammed Afzal had been in custody since September 2020 on first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon charges.

The sheriff's office said he was diagnosed with a terminal illness and died at an area hospital. He was hospitalized since Wednesday, June 14, following multiple stays in the infirmary.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this death because he was an occupant at the Milwaukee County Jail.