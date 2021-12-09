Milwaukee County Executive Crowley visits White House

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's White House meeting with senior presidential aides was to discuss COVID-19 recovery and infrastructure, FOX6 News has learned.

Wednesday, Crowley spoke at a National Press Club event – joining county leaders from around the country.

With new worries about the spread of COVID-19, Crowley spoke from the center of American political power: Washington.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We still have a long way to go, to get the pandemic behind us," Crowley said. "At the end of the day, it’s going to take all of us coming to the table. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, a union member or CEO, it’s going to take all of us being at the table, having some crucial conversations about how we get through this pandemic, for the next generation to be able to thrive."

The Wisconsin hospital association reports 97% of the state's ICU beds are full. Milwaukee County is seeing a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for 2021 with nearly 300 people in the hospital.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in Washington, D.C.

"We know that this delta variant has ravaged this community, and we don't know what to expect with the omicron variant, but the White House has basically assured us that they want to continue to partner with all the local municipalities as well as state governments to do everything that we can to get vaccines in people's arms," Crowley told FOX6 from the White House on Thursday.

"We have to understand how this is putting a strain on our hospitals, which, unfortunately, doesn't allow those who are having other medical emergencies, whether we talk about diabetes, kidney disease, cancer, so on and so forth. Those folks need medical attention, and if we can do everything we can to prevent those who are being infected with COVID-19 from utilizing those critical ICU beds we should be doing (that)."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

With the strain the pandemic is putting on hospitals, county leaders are looking to use federal funds to help. The American Rescue Plan Act sends $183 million to Milwaukee County.

"We want to make sure we have eyes on how these dollars are being spent, so we’re making sure to dot our Is and cross our Ts," said Crowley. "The biggest factor is making sure we mitigate COVID-19."

U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The National Association of Counties hosted the five-person panel in Washington. Crowley joined leaders from Miami, Houston and Buffalo, New York:

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava: Mayor, Miami-Dade County, Florida

Lina Hidalgo: County judge, Harris County, Texas (Houston)

Gary Moore: Boone County, Kentucky judge/executive, NACo immediate past president

Mark Poloncarz: County executive, Erie County, New York (Buffalo)