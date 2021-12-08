Hospitals nearing capacity amid COVID surge

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state is steadily increasing. Some hospitals, now reaching capacity.

According to the Department of Health Services, the seven-day average number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is 1,360 – 12.4 percent of those patients are on ventilators.

In a roundtable discussion, the president of Froedtert Hospital said "we are full, period."

In terms of numbers, according to Froedtert, the ICU has 33 out of 100 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The president of the hospital said 88 percent of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

"Statewide, we are really struggling with hospital capacity with just three percent of ICU beds available," Dr. Ben Weston, Associate Professor, Medical College of Wisconsin; Chief Health Policy Advisor, Milwaukee County.

In Milwaukee, health officials say the current numbers show an average of 424 new COVID cases a day – and about five deaths every two days.

Health officials say the good news is the vaccination rate is increasing with 60 percent of Milwaukee residents ages 16+ fully vaccinated.

Health officials still encourage everyone to get vaccinated, get a booster shot, and get your flu shot to best protect yourself.