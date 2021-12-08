Biden to promote benefits of infrastructure law during Kansas City visit

President Joe Biden is heading to Missouri on Wednesday to tout his new infrastructure law, part of the administration’s effort to persuade everyday Americans of the package’s benefits.

The president will visit the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, the public transit agency in metropolitan Kansas City, Missouri. He’s also set to speak in the afternoon on how the new bipartisan infrastructure law "delivers for Missourians by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading public transit, replacing water infrastructure, and creating good-paying, union jobs," the White House said in a statement.

Biden, who signed the $1 trillion plan into law last month, is eager to talk up the billions in investments in upgrading America’s roads, bridges and transit systems. In addition to speeding repairs to roads and bridges and upgrading public transit and trains, it also invests in replacing lead pipes and expanding access to broadband internet.

The law is estimated to create an extra 2 million jobs a year, Biden previously said during his visit last month to New Hampshire. He has also insisted it would improve supply chain bottlenecks that have contributed to rising prices for consumers by providing funding for America's ports, airports and freight rail.

In order to achieve the bipartisan deal, the president had to cut back his initial ambition to spend $2.3 trillion on infrastructure by more than half. The law in reality includes about $550 billion in new spending over 10 years since some expenditures in the package were already planned.

The infrastructure bill overall contains $110 billion to repair aging highways, bridges and roads. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles or nearly 280,000 kilometers of U.S. highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. The law has almost $40 billion for bridges, the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.

Many of the particulars of how the money is spent will be up to state governments. Biden has named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as the liaison between the White House and the states to help ensure things run smoothly and to prevent waste and fraud.

President Joe Biden signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, on Nov. 15, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared his enthusiasm for the president’s upcoming visit on Twitter.

"We are excited to welcome President Biden to Kansas City this week, as we share how the President’s infrastructure program will help rebuild our roads, bridges, and sewers, expand our transit system, enhance our environment, and will create more good-paying jobs for Missourians," Quinton wrote.

Biden has visited several other states to tout the infrastructure plan, including remarks at a rusted, rural New Hampshire bridge that’s been tagged a priority for repairs since 2014.

"This isn’t esoteric, this isn’t some gigantic bill — it is, but it’s about what happens to ordinary people," Biden said on Nov. 16 in Woodstock, New Hampshire. "Conversations around those kitchen tables that are both profound as they are ordinary: How do I cross the bridge in a snowstorm?"

He also toured a General Motors plant in Detroit to showcase how the law could transform the auto industry, punching the accelerator on a battery-powered Hummer.

Biden, who has faced a drop in poll numbers even after passage of the bill, is pleading for patience from Americans exhausted by the pandemic and concerned about rising inflation. The White House says the infrastructure funding could begin going out within months, and they say it will have a measurable impact on Americans’ lives by helping create new, good-paying jobs.

The infrastructure plan ultimately got support from 19 Senate Republicans, including Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. Thirteen House Republicans also voted for the infrastructure bill. An angry former President Donald Trump issued a statement attacking "Old Crow" McConnell and other Republicans for cooperating on "a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan."

McConnell said the country "desperately needs" the new infrastructure money, but he skipped its signing ceremony.

Historians, economists and engineers interviewed by The Associated Press welcomed Biden’s efforts. But they stressed that $1 trillion was not nearly enough to overcome the government’s failure for decades to maintain and upgrade the country’s infrastructure. The politics essentially forced a trade-off in terms of potential impact not just on the climate but on the ability to outpace the rest of the world this century and remain the dominant economic power.

"We’ve got to be sober here about what our infrastructure gap is in terms of a level of investment and go into this eyes wide open, that this is not going to solve our infrastructure problems across the nation," David Van Slyke, dean of the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, previously told the Associated Press.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.