Wisconsin college student voter ID requirement upheld

article

A federal judge on Thursday, Dec. 9 upheld voter ID requirements for Wisconsin college students, disposing of a lawsuit that has been lingering for more than two years.

Government watchdog group Common Cause in Wisconsin filed the lawsuit in Madison in April 2019 arguing that parts of the state's voter ID that mandate college identification include certain features to qualify as proof of identity for voting are unconstitutional because they're irrational and unjustified. The group cited requirements that college IDs include an issuance date, an expiration date not more than two years after the issuance date and a signature.

The lawsuit didn't seek to overturn the underlying voter ID law or the requirement that college students present a photo ID to vote.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled that the college ID elements in question are commonly found on other types of voter ID in Wisconsin, which undermines any claims that the requirements discriminate against students.

College ID formats vary widely from school to school and requiring common elements on the cards encourages uniformity, the judge added.

Attorneys for Common Cause in Wisconsin didn't immediately respond to messages.