Milwaukee County district attorney race, Lovern announces candidacy

article

Milwaukee County prosecutor Kent Lovern announced Wednesday, Jan. 10 that he will run for district attorney as a Democrat.

The current district attorney, John Chisholm, announced last week that he would not seek reelection this year after nearly 30 years of state service. He was first elected in 2006, and his current term ends on Jan. 6, 2025.

"Milwaukee County deserves a District Attorney who not only understands the complexities of the law but also the intricacies of our community," Lovern said in a statement. "My career has been dedicated to keeping our streets safe, fighting against corruption, and advocating for those who need support."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lovern has served as Milwaukee County's chief deputy distrix attorney since 2008. Additional information about his candidacy – including his vision for the district attorney's office – can be found on his campaign website.

The partisan primary will be held Aug. 13, followed by the general election on Nov. 5.