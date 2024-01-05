John Chisholm won't seek reelection in 2024; 'honored to have served'

article

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced Friday, Jan. 5 that he will not be a candidate for reelection in 2024. This, after nearly 30 years of state service.

In 1994, District Attorney Chisholm was hired as an assistant district attorney for Milwaukee County by then-District Attorney E. Michael McCann. In 2006, he was elected District Attorney and was reelected in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

John Chisholm statement:

"The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office remains steadfastly committed to its mission: to carry out the work of justice without fear or favor," said District Attorney Chisholm. "We have vigorously prosecuted crimes of violence, abuse, and corruption, while uniting community stakeholders around a nationally recognized public health and community partnership approach to violence prevention. I am honored to have served our community by pursuing justice alongside the finest prosecutors, investigators, victim/witness advocates, and clerical specialists in our profession."

"Since I was first elected in 2006, I have been clear that the District Attorney’s Office is here to serve the people of this community in a fair and just way that promotes safety", continued District Attorney Chisholm. "After nearly 30 years as a prosecutor, it is time for me to pursue new endeavors, and for the people of Milwaukee County to choose a new District Attorney to continue the work of ensuring a safe, just, and prosperous community for all. As I complete my term, I will work closely with Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern and our leadership team to ensure the continuity of all District Attorney's Office operations."