Milwaukee County bus driver saves boy; he 'went into father mode'

A close call for one little boy wandering in the cold on a busy street in Milwaukee could have ended badly, if not for the actions of a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver.

Keyon Finkley said he keeps his head on a swivel on every route he drives.

"They train us to look two to three blocks ahead, knowing what’s around you and what’s in back of you," Finkley said.

Keyon Finkley

FInkley is a driver with MCTS. While driving Capitol Drive in February, he spotted a toddler all alone, barefoot with no pants on – running into oncoming traffic.

"I instantly went into father mode," Finkley said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Finkley pulled the bus over into the bike lane at 83rd and Capitol. He scooped the child up before he ran back into the intersection.

"Capitol Drive is one of the most dangerous streets in Milwaukee, so instantly worry," Finkley said.

Finkley brought the boy onto the bus, gave him a jacket and then called for backup.

Keyon Finkley

"My thought was more worry. OK, I got to get the boy safe – and at the same time keep the bus safe and the people on my bus safe," Finkley said.

MCTS said Milwaukee police were able to reunite the boy with his family – and he was not harmed thanks to Finkley's intervention.

"Because that story could have ended very badly, and I’m just happy it was a happy ending," Finkley said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Finkley was in the right place at the right time.

"I was able to save a little kid's life and that will always stick with me," Finkley said.

Keyon Finkley

MCTS officials said this is the 14th lost or missing child found by a driver in recent years.