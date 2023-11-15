2024 Milwaukee County budget signed; here's what it includes

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Wednesday, Nov. 15 signed the 2024 adopted budget.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors passed the budget last week. For the first time in over 20 years, the county is projecting a surplus in the budget. The $31.6 million surplus projection is a direct result of Wisconsin Act 12, officials said, which the Wisconsin Legislature passed and allowed Milwaukee County to increase its sales tax rate by 0.4%.

The 2024 budget includes a $21 million decrease in the property tax levy – the largest in Milwaukee County history, according to officials. The increase in sales tax revenue will allow diversified funding streams and reduce Milwaukee County’s reliance on the property tax levy, officials said, putting money back in homeowners’ pockets.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The budget also includes over $16 million through a tax levy increase for the Milwaukee County Transit System. As one of the county services most at risk prior to the Act 12 funding solution, officials said the dedicated funding will help sustain current transportation services, enhance transit security and prevent further fiscal challenges.

The Milwaukee County Parks was another resource in need of increased financial support, officials said, and the budget dedicates an additional $3 million for parks – creating 18 new full-time positions to support operations, maintenance and more. Additionally, over $25 million in capital investments will be dedicated to new parks projects, including trail improvements and modernizations, to improve the quality of Milwaukee County’s beautiful green spaces and outdoor assets.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)

The budget also includes investments for affordable housing development projects across Milwaukee County, including at Concordia 27 on Milwaukee’s Near West Side where Crowley signed the budget Wednesday. Other budget highlights include:

Pay increase for Milwaukee County Correctional Officers

Free phone calls and video time for individuals at both the Community Reintegration Center (CRC) and the Milwaukee County Jail

Additional resources for homeless outreach efforts

Increased dollars for pre-trial mental health services

Housing vouchers for residents leaving the CRC

Take-home pay increase for Milwaukee County employees

Additional information is available on the Milwaukee County website.

Statement from Crowley:

"It is a new day in Milwaukee County. By deploying tax revenue generating tools and maintaining our track record of thoughtful, fiscally responsible budgeting, we have the opportunity to invest in our community that will benefit residents, families, and neighborhoods for many years to come.

"While our fiscal challenges are not behind us and future budgets will require innovative, creative solutions, I am proud of the 2024 Adopted Budget that enhances services, invests in our community, and helps move Milwaukee County forward."