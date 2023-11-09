Milwaukee County budget, supervisors approve 2024 spending

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt a new 2024 budget on Thursday that will save property taxpayers money.

The budget includes a $291.4 million property tax levy.

County executive David Crowley said the tax levy would decrease about 8% below the 2023 level.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The budget also includes $1.3 million to enhance safety for county bus riders and operators.

Crowley has final approval of the budget and can still veto.

Statement from Crowley:

"When I took office, my number one priority was to put Milwaukee County on the path of financial sustainability. For the first time in decades, that goal has the potential to be achieved, but only if we continue our track record of fiscal responsibility and thoughtful budgeting. I am reviewing the 2024 Adopted Budget passed by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to ensure it keeps us on that path, while also deploying the most-beneficial investments and services for our residents. I look forward to approving a fiscally responsible budget in the coming days that helps avoid future cuts and continues investing in Milwaukee County."