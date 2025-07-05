Milwaukee City Hall lockdown, police release video from response

The Brief Milwaukee police released video from a lockdown at the city hall campus in May. What was initially thought to be shots fired was determined to be a false alarm.



Milwaukee police released video that shows officers sweep the city hall campus in May after what was initially thought to be shots fired prompted a lockdown.

The backstory:

A city employee was in the process of getting fired on May 15. When that person left, police said the slamming of a door sounded like gunshots. It turned out to be a false alarm.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD said there were no signs of gunshots, and the department was investigating what happened.

The video from officers' body-worn cameras showed them with guns drawn as they sifted through Milwaukee City Hall and the Zeidler Municipal Building.

Related article

What they're saying:

Last week, the Milwaukee Common Council approved an ordinance to create a new committee tasked with ensuring the entire campus is prepared for future emergencies.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson returned the ordinance without signing it. His office told FOX6 News the ordinance is repetitive, as his administration was already working on security.