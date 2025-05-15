The Brief Milwaukee City Hall and the Zeidler Municipal Building were placed on lockdown. It started after a loud bang, initially thought to be a possible gunshot, was heard. Mayor Johnson said no injuries were reported and "nothing essentially happened at this time."



Milwaukee City Hall and the Zeidler Municipal Building were placed on lockdown after a loud bang – initially thought to be a possible gunshot – was heard on Thursday afternoon, May 15.

What they're saying:

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Employees were told to shelter in place, and a large police scene complete with tactical vehicles responded outside the buildings.

Jeff Fleming, the chief of staff for Mayor Cavalier Johnson, told FOX6 News the lockdown started after a loud bang. It was unclear whether that was a gunshot or a door slamming, prompting the response.

In a later news conference, Johnson said no injuries were reported and "nothing essentially happened at this time."

Lockdown at Milwaukee City Hall, Zeidler Municipal Building

"Nobody actually pulled a gun, nobody actually fired any weapons," Johnson later said. "One of the thoughts is that perhaps somebody slammed a door, one or multiple times, and that may ultimately been what caused the noise that encouraged employees to call the police."

Milwaukee police confirmed a search of the building did not locate any evidence of a shooting or shots fired. The investigation remains ongoing.

Whatever took place, the mayor said it is his "understanding" that the situation involved a terminated employee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.