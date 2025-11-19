Milwaukee church helps flood victims replace appliances ahead of holidays

The Brief Brentwood Church of Christ gave away free washers, dryers and other appliances to 45 families recovering from August flooding. Flood victims say repairs and replacements have been financially overwhelming. The church will distribute turkeys and groceries on Friday during its annual Thanksgiving event.



Dozens of families still rebuilding from August’s historic flooding received unexpected help this week as Brentwood Church of Christ stepped in, just in time for the holidays.

What we know:

For many whose basements filled with several feet of water, recovery has been slow, emotional and expensive. The church made an effort to replace washers, dryers, hot water tanks and even a refrigerator – all for free.

"It’s been hard for me; I am still recovering," Sharon Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe, who lives near 44th and Hope, said the flooding gutted her basement and wiped out everything she stored there.

"The damage at my home, the water was like three feet or a little higher," Bledsoe said.

Local perspective:

On Wednesday, she was among 45 people who received a free washer and dryer from Brentwood Church of Christ.

"This means so much to me," Bledsoe said. "I got clothes piling up that need to be washed."

Others impacted by the flooding said laundry and basic household routines became overwhelming without appliances. Beverly Chappel and her son, Tyrone Love, said they lost flooring, clothing and major household items.

"This is a big financial relief because this is something we don’t have to worry about," Beverly Chappel said.

Love agreed.

"It was awful. My floors got messed up. A tree fell by my house, my area, and it did a good amount of damage," he said. "It caused a lot of cracks in my ceilings, ruined a lot of things, clothes and appliances."

Hazel Miller, who helped organize the effort on behalf of the church, said the congregation used its disaster fund to purchase the appliances – the final major giveaway for flood victims this year.

"As followers of Christ it is our responsibility to help our community and help our neighbors," Miller said. "All free from God. Nobody can do that but God."

What's next:

The church’s support will continue into the holiday season. Brentwood plans to distribute hundreds of turkeys and groceries at its annual Thanksgiving giveaway on Friday, starting at 2 p.m., while supplies last.