Milwaukee Christmas tree harvested, 2023 marks 110th year of tradition

The 2023 city of Milwaukee Christmas tree arrived at its new home outside Fiserv Forum Wednesday morning, Nov. 1.

Resident Denise Blue donated the 38-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce from her home near 74th and Congress.

"Right now, I'm getting a little teary-eyed, misty-eyed," Blue said as the tree was harvested. "I'm going to miss her."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As this year's official tree donor, Blue said the tree stands for a reason even greater than its size.

"I bought the home in 2001, and the previous owner advised me that he planted these two trees in honor of his brother, who was also in the military. He passed away, and he was a twin," said Blue. "Ironically, I'm a twin, and I served eight years in the military, and I feel some sort of way getting rid of my twin trees."

It was Blue's nephew, Alonzo Miller, who ultimately came up with the idea to donate the tree to the city.

"She's a little bit of a scrooge. She goes really light on the decorations, and I like to go heavy, so telling her 'let's donate this tree for it to be decorated downtown,'" said Miller.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"On a whim, we got picked to have our tree donated, harvested," Blue said.

The Milwaukee Police Department escorted the tree to her new home. Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the harvest was just the beginning.

"This tree from this family is going to bring the entire city of Milwaukee, the entire community together," said Johnson. "This is a time for us to come together."

The tree will be decorated in partnership with Milwaukee entertaining and style expert David Caruso and on display at the temporarily renamed "Cheer District" beginning with a public tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 17.

2023 marks the 110th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, the longest running official tree in the U.S. other than New York City’s.

The city is again partnering with Black Husky Brewing, taking boughs from the tree to create a beer. Proceeds from the sale of that beer will benefit the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund