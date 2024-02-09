Milwaukee Cermak reopens, sanitation grade pending after closure

article

A Cermak Fresh Market in Milwaukee, shut down earlier this week due to "imminent" health hazards, reopened Friday with a health department sanitation grade pending.

FOX6 News was at the Walker's Point grocery store Thursday night and saw through the window that employees inside were cleaning shelves. Earlier in the day, a pest control service vehicle was parked outside the store.

A new notice on the door to the store, alerting shoppers of the pending sanitation grade, was dated Friday, Feb. 9.

Order to close

MHD said it conducted its annual routine inspection of the store – located near 1st and Greenfield – on Tuesday, Feb. 6. That inspection identified violations that included "rodent droppings, products damaged and consumed by pests, and live roaches" within the store.

Health inspectors revisited the store on Feb. 7 and noted "ongoing evidence of pest-related issues." MHD said it is working with Cermak management to address the concerns.

MHD statement (Feb. 9):

Cermak Fresh Market has been re-opened. MHD health inspectors found the priority items in our initial reports were addressed. MHD will continue to perform follow up inspections in the near future to ensure those concerns continue to be taken care of, at which point MHD will post Cermak’s food establishment grade.