Milwaukee Health Department closes Cermak store, 'imminent' hazard

article

The Milwaukee Health Department ordered the closure of Cermak Fresh Market this week due to "imminent health hazard."

MHD said it conducted its annual routine inspection of the Walker's Point grocery store, located near 1st and Greenfield, on Tuesday, Feb. 6. That inspection identified violations that included "rodent droppings, products damaged and consumed by pests, and live roaches" within the store.

Health inspectors revisited the store on Feb. 7 and noted "ongoing evidence of pest-related issues." MHD said it is working with Cermak management to address the concerns.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The store will remain closed until it is brought into compliance. An inspection report notes the business has until Feb. 20 to do so.

Thursday, FOX6 News found a pest control service vehicle parked outside the store – along with the closure notice posted on the front doors.

Pest control service parked outside Cermak Fresh Market in Walker's Point

MHD statement:

Ultimately, our goal as a health department is to focus on the health and safety of the public. That being said, our health inspectors are dedicated to working with establishments by educating them on violations and working with them to ensure issues are addressed and rectified in an immediate, and preventative fashion. Our goal is to always work with a business so it can continue to serve as a safe, healthy resource for the public.