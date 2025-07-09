article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for causing a fatal crash. Court filings said he drove a stolen SUV into the side of an MCTS bus. A passenger in the SUV died. Several other people were injured.



A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for causing a crash that killed one person and injured several others in April 2024.

In Court:

Court records show 30-year-old Danny Romero pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, among other crimes, in May. Prosecutors dismissed three of the seven felonies he faced as part of a plea agreement.

On Wednesday, Romero was sentenced to 32 years in prison and 27 years of extended supervision.

The scene near 35th and Wisconsin, with the damaged bus

The backstory:

Police were called to a crash involving a Milwaukee County Transit System Connect 1 bus on April 20, 2024. When officers got to the scene near 35th and Wisconsin, they found a stolen SUV with significant damage.

Footage from an MPD camera showed the SUV first run a red light at 35th and Wells before running the red light at 35th and Wisconsin and slamming into the bus. Court filings said the SUV "drove directly into the side" of the bus, and the damage was "consistent with a high speed impact."

The complaint said the driver of the SUV, later identified as Romero, was pinned inside. He was eventually extricated and taken to a hospital. Two passengers in the SUV were taken to a hospital with critical injuries. One of those passengers, Michael Captain, later died.

CONNECT 1 bus involved in crash near 35th and Wisconsin (April 20, 2024)

There were multiple passengers on the bus who were hurt.

What they're saying:

In an interview with police, court filings said Romero admitted he had never had a driver's license. He also admitted he had previously been ticketed for not having a license and "received a letter stating that his license privileges were suspended."