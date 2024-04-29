Fatal Milwaukee crash involving MCTS bus; 29-year-old man accused

article

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of causing a collision with a Milwaukee County bus that led to a person's death and injuries to several others. The accused is Danny Romero – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless homicide

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspect-cause death

Second-degree reckless injury (two counts)

Knowing operate motor vehicle while suspected-cause great bodily harm (two counts)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safey (four counts)

Misdemeanor bail jumping

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a crash involving a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus at 35th and Wisconsin on Saturday, April 20. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a gray SUV with significant damage -- the vehicle was listed as stolen.

The complaint says the driver of the SUV was pinned in the driver's seat -- and identified himself to police as the defendant. He was eventually extricated from the SUV -- and taken to a hospital for treatment. Two passengers from the SUV were taken to a hospital with critical injuries – one later died.

The scene near 35th and Wisconsin, with the damaged bus

Investigators determined the SUV "drove directly into the side of a Milwaukee County Transit Bus," the complaint says. It happened at the intersection of 35th and Wisconsin which is controlled by a traffic light. Officials noted the "damage is consistent with a high speed impact," the complaint says.

Investigators also reviewed MPD traffic camera footage -- which shots the SUV "disregard the red light at 35th and Wells and then also disregards the light at 35th and Wisconsin. As the (SUV) enters the intersection, at a high rate of speed, the driver appears to lose control of the vehicle" and collides with the bus.

The damaged vehicle

There were multiple people on the bus -- several who were hurt in the wreck.

In an interview with police, the defendant "admitted that he has never had a driver's license. He also admitted that he had previously been given a ticket for not having a license and that he had received a letter stating that his license privileges were suspended," the complaint says.

Romero made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, April 29. Cash bond was set at $100,000.