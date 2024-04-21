Fatal Milwaukee crash involving MCTS bus; 1 dead, 9 injured

One person is dead and several people were injured in a crash involving an MCTS bus in Milwaukee on Saturday night, April 20.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near 35th and Wisconsin.

Vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on 35th and crashed into vehicle #2, an MCTS CONNECT 1 bus.

The driver of vehicle #1, a 29-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, an unidentified person, died at the scene despite life-saving measures. Another passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver, a 54-year-old, did not report any injuries. Seven passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. All had minor or non-life threatening injuries, and six of them were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken into custody, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

This is the second fatal crash involving a vehicle crashing into an MCTS bus within two days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.