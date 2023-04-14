Milwaukee Bucks playoffs; safety prioritized by team officials, city

With the start of the NBA playoffs, the Bucks and city leaders are working together to prioritize safety for fans and visitors to downtown Milwaukee.

On Friday, April 14 Mayor Johnson joined the Milwaukee Bucks, the Office of Violence Prevention, and the Milwaukee Police to highlight safety efforts during the upcoming NBA playoffs.

The message: "Leave it at home." The Bucks and City of Milwaukee officials are encouraging fans to leave valuables at home to reduce car break-ins. There’s also a new youth ambassador program helping out with public safety.

"Those who attend games and come to the Deer District should know priority number one is safety and security. Our message is clear, if you can’t bring it in, don’t bring it at all. Our main goal is to reduce car break-ins," said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin.

Fans will see more uniformed safety personnel. Visitors will also be asked to take steps aimed at reducing nefarious activity.