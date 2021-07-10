Fiserv Forum, Deer District security preps for Bucks homestand

The NBA Finals come to Milwaukee on Sunday, July 11 – the Bucks hosting the Phoenix suns in Game 3.

The team hopes to rebound at home after dropping the first two games of the series in Phoenix, and fans are not losing hope. Thousands will be out for the first Finals game in Milwaukee in nearly 50 years, and safety and security will be top of mind for local law enforcement.

"Welcome to the NBA Finals – in Milwaukee, Wisconsin," said Bucks President Peter Feigin.

2021 NBA Finals sign inside Fiserv Forum.

The Suns may as well plant to set in Milwaukee, as enthusiasm builds – tens of thousands of fans planning to come out to witness history in action for Game 3.

Fans and security are planning a huge welcome home for Giannis Antetokounmpo's return to action at Fiserv Forum for the first time since hyperextending his knee during the Eastern Conference Finals.



"We will be sold out inside, we will be packed with 25,000 plus people outside, and we will have a global audience of hundreds of millions which will be really really exciting for this city for this brand, for this team, in such a big way," said Feigin.



The entire area – Fiserv Forum, the Deer District and beyond – is secure and ready for the throngs of fans expected.

"I’m confident in our ability here, and the fact that we’ve all been in kind of ready mode since the DNC which was here in Milwaukee just a year ago. So we’re ready and prepared. We’re looking forward to it," Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said.

Businesses, hotels and vendors will also be ready to show off the "not so terrible" city of Milwaukee like never before.

"This is a moment in time when the focus of world sports is on us, where we will have thousands of people visiting, whether they be the media, whether they be visiting fans, whether they be our global fans around the country, it’s just an unbelievable opportunity to really welcome these people with open arms," said Feigin.



Sheriff Lucas said he will be rooting for this to end with a win and a championship parade down Wisconsin Avenue in a week or so.

