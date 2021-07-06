Milwaukee street closures, parking changes on NBA Finals game days

A number of downtown Milwaukee streets will be closed on Bucks gamedays during the NBA Finals – including away games – starting with Game 1 on Tuesday, July 6.

The street closures, along with parking restrictions, will be enforced roughly three hours before the start of each NBA Finals game.

The Milwaukee Police Department recommends that anyone planning to attend the NBA Finals, watch parties at the Deer District or heading to the downtown area, be aware of the delays that may be caused by traffic congestion and street closures.

The following streets will be closed the day of each game:

N. 6th Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No eastbound traffic.

N. 5th Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic.

N. 4th Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic.

N. 3rd Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No westbound traffic after Moderne garage door.

N. 3rd Street / W. Highland Avenue – No westbound traffic.

N. 4th Street / W. State Street – No northbound traffic at Turner Hall.

The following no parking/tow-away zones will also be in effect:

N. Old World Third Street, from W. State Street to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. 6th Street, from W. State Street. to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. Vel R. Phillips Street, from W. State Street to W. Highland Avenue.

The street closures are subject to change, MPD said, as there may be other street closures or parking restrictions made as circumstances change throughout the event.

The NBA Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. (in Phoenix)

Game 2: Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. (in Phoenix)

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 at 7 p.m. (in Milwaukee)

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 at 8 p.m. (in Phoenix)

Game 5: Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. (in Phoenix, if needed)

Game 6: Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. (in Milwaukee, if needed)

Game 7: Thursday, July 22 at 8 p.m. (in Phoenix, if needed)

