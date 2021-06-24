After Milwaukee comments, ESPN's Smith 'not apologizing'

Some Milwaukeeans are not happy with ESPN’s show called "First Take." During an episode, the hosts talked about Milwaukee – and not exactly in a positive manner. When Stephen A. Smith was asked if he wanted to travel to Milwaukee, his response was, 'Hell no.'"

Laughter ensued and host Molly Qerim Rose followed up with, "The one time I didn’t go to the Super Bowl, it was Minnesota and this is the first year, I’m not sure what our plans are for "First Take" but I don’t think we’re going, Max and I, we’ll see and it’s going to be terrible cities."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith drew instant backlash after those remarks. Several local leaders and others quickly came to Milwaukee's defense.

Some even started a petition asking him to stay away from the city.

On Thursday, June 24, FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith spoke with Stephen A. Smith about his comments.

"It has nothing to do with the citizens, the fan, the team, the facilities," said Stephen A. Smith. "The Hyatt downtown, I used to love staying there. It's all good. I've got friends in town there. The people are great. I just don't like cold weather, and Milwaukee, to me, is cold weather, very, very simple. I ain't apologizing for it. I ain't changing my mind about it. It is what it is."