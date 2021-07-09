Expand / Collapse search

COVID vaccine: NBA Finals ticket raffle with shot before Game 4

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

DHS Vaccine Update

DHS Vaccine Update

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, July 9 reported worsening COVID-19 case burden trends for the preceding week. It is the second week in a row that MHD has reported worsening trends.

According to MHD, the city saw 16.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The previous week's case burden was 13.2 cases per 100,000 people. Both week's case rates are considered "moderate transmission."

Percent positivity also rose over to 2% but remained in the "low transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 1.3% the previous week.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

As of this week, 53.2% of Milwaukee adults have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 48.9% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

On Wednesday, July 14, the Milwaukee Bucks are donating two tickets to Game 4 of the NBA Finals to be raffled off to anyone who gets vaccinated on-site before the game. The vaccination clinic will be open in the Fiserv Forum Plaza beginning at 6 p.m. The winner will be randomly selected at 7:45 p.m.

A full list of upcoming mobile vaccination clinics is attached and available at Milwaukee.gov/CovidVax.

Geographic breakdown of COVID vaccination data in Wisconsin
slideshow

Geographic breakdown of COVID vaccination data in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released maps and data tables that break down COVID-19 vaccinations by new geographic boundaries.