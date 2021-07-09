COVID vaccine: NBA Finals ticket raffle with shot before Game 4

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, July 9 reported worsening COVID-19 case burden trends for the preceding week. It is the second week in a row that MHD has reported worsening trends.

According to MHD, the city saw 16.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The previous week's case burden was 13.2 cases per 100,000 people. Both week's case rates are considered "moderate transmission."

Percent positivity also rose over to 2% but remained in the "low transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 1.3% the previous week.

As of this week, 53.2% of Milwaukee adults have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 48.9% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

On Wednesday, July 14, the Milwaukee Bucks are donating two tickets to Game 4 of the NBA Finals to be raffled off to anyone who gets vaccinated on-site before the game. The vaccination clinic will be open in the Fiserv Forum Plaza beginning at 6 p.m. The winner will be randomly selected at 7:45 p.m.

A full list of upcoming mobile vaccination clinics is attached and available at Milwaukee.gov/CovidVax.