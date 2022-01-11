Milwaukee's Bronzeville district makes New York Times travel list

The New York Times recently named Milwaukee's Bronzeville district as one of its "52 Places for a Changed World" – a list of places for travelers to visit in 2022.

The list included placed from around the world where "travelers can be part of the solution," a statement from Alderwoman Milele Coggs, who represents the neighborhood, said.

"I want to thank the countless people, community groups, neighborhood leaders and other stakeholders who have contributed to the revitalization of Bronzeville over recent years," Coggs' statement continued. "This recognition is yet another way to validate the hard work and dedication of all those involved.

"The momentum in Bronzeville is continuing, as a great number of additional projects and enhancements to the neighborhood are underway, and I look forward to all the great things on the horizon."

In the Times' synopsis, Bronzeville was described as "at times overshadowed by its namesake neighborhood in Chicago" but "distinguishing itself as a center of African American culture."

America's Black Holocaust Museum, which recently received a $10 million donation, is located in Bronzeville. According to Bronzeville's website, the cultural and entertainment district became the primary hub of African-American economic and social life in the mid-1900s. Today, annual festivals celebrate the arts.

