America's Black Holocaust Museum receives $10M donation

America's Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee picked up a major donation on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

An anonymous donor made a $10 million donation through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

The multi-million dollar gift will fund an academic program, staffing and building needs. The commitment will be carried out in two, $5 million phases.

Phase one’s main objective is to open and expand the museum for public use. Funds will support expanding and enhancing the exhibits in the building, including all necessary additions and upgrades as well as the grand re-opening. The commitment will also support critical operations such as the addition of key staff and community programming. The expansion will include the acquisition of an adjacent building for academic programming.

America's Black Holocaust Museum

Phase two will support long-term goals of sustainability and development of the museum to ensure the mission and vision can be carried out in perpetuity.

The museum's grand reopening is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2022.

