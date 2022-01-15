Fiserv Forum vaccine clinic; COVID, flu shots offered

The Milwaukee Health Department has opened a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fiserv Forum, and Saturday was its first time open during a Marquette men's basketball game.

Located on the main concourse, it made it easy for some students to get their shots.

"Just get the shot and go right back down to the student section," said Andrew Beugnet.

Beugnet did not plan to get vaccinated until later this week, but when he saw a vaccine clinic before heading to his seat for the Marquette basketball game, he said "why not."

"Marquette came out with the requirement for vaccination, and I figured I was going to get it anyway just because of public safety," Beugnet said. "It’s nice they’re making an effort to distribute it to us."

Vaccine clinic at Fiserv Forum

The clinic is making it easier for people to get their vaccine or booster shots.

"People are getting through in about 5-10 minutes," said the health department's Nick Tomaro. "We have an electronic registration process that we have on-site here where you can get your booster, first or second dose.

"We have all vaccines here – all COVID vaccines as well as influenza."

The clinic will also be operating for Saturday night's Milwaukee Bucks game against the Toronto Raptors.

"It’s a strategy to bring vaccine to people and make it as convenient as possible," said Tomaro.