13th and Layton crash; passenger killed, driver critically injured

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 near 13th and Layton on the city's south side.

A vehicle (Unit #1) was traveling eastbound on W. Layton Avenue when it crossed the median where it then collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) that was traveling westbound on W. Layton Avenue. The passenger of Unit #1, a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal injuries. The driver of Unit #1, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition at an area hospital. The occupants of Unit #2 sustained minor injuries and are receiving medical treatment at an area hospital.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

